St George sporting grants announced

Local sporting groups have received a funding boost under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.
The NSW Government's Local Sport Program will provide essential funds to local sport clubs for development programs, equipment and upgraded facilities, enabling more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport.
Local sporting clubs in the Oatley electorate which received funding include:
. Oatley Football Club - $5,000 to purchase training gear and $2,000 to provide
coaches for grassroots soccer competitions
. St George Football Association - $1,980 to help female coaches obtain skills
training certificates and $5,000 to purchase gear and equipment for girls
soccer competitions
. Connells Point Sailing Club - $900 to support boat training programs
. St George Australian Football Club - $15,000 to refurbish their clubhouse toilets
. Forest Rangers Football Club - $15,000 to install tiered spectator seating at Gannons Park.
Oatley MP Mark Coure announced the grants adding that the funding will go a long way to supporting the growth of local sports groups.
Minister for Tourism and Sport, Stuart Ayres, said bringing communities together through sport provided many social, health and economic benefits.
"Project funded by the Local Sport Grant Program will play a vital role in bringing communities together and give people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport," Mr Ayres said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
