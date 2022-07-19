Sutherland Shire Council is continuing to repair Cronulla beaches after three devastating erosion events in less than a month.
About 2500 tonne of boulders have so far been trucked in for a new seawall at North Cronulla.
Up to 5000 tonne will be laid by the time the job is is finished.
The new structure is both a short-term fix and part of a more extensive, permanent solution the council will implement over the next year.
Cronulla beach is looking more healthy after truckloads of sand were brought in from around the Kurnell boat ramp.
An earthmoving machine has been busy moving the replacement sand into the northern corner and other areas in most need.
Council staff have also been examining damage to the Prince Street seawall, which is also scheduled for repairs over the next year.
The works are based on the Bate Bay Coastal Management Program, which the council adopted earlier this year after three year of preparation.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "We always had a vision for what we wanted to do, but we had to go through the process".
Cr Pesce said the adoption of the CMP meant the council would receive funding assistance for the long-term projects, with the state government contributing two-thirds of the cost, and the council one third.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
