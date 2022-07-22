Whether it's industry experience or natural talent, early childhood educators who are studying to gain their qualifications, have been given financial support.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said almost $11 million has been invested to deliver 439 scholarships to support educators in entering the workforce or to boost their skills as degree qualified early childhood teachers.
Successful applicants get up to $25,000 towards their studies.
"Early learning professionals are invaluable and we need more of them, which is why we are making a record investment in the early childhood education workforce," he said.
As part of the $281.6 million workforce package in the 2022/23 Budget, more than 18,000 prospective early childhood teachers are being supported to enter the sector or boost their skills.
This week, United Workers' Union (UWU) members voted to hold a national strike on September 7, to demand the federal government provides a funding boost.
The NSW Government says it is committed to addressing workforce supply issues in the early childhood sector, and is striving to build a sustainable pipeline of future early childhood teachers.
Olga Maree Tsompas and Margi Pitsis of Green Gables Kindergarten, Sans Souci, are among those who received scholarships.
Ms Pitsis, of Caringbah, has 30 years' experience, and studies online through Charles Sturt University. She says her "natural calling" towards childcare will thrive because of financial support.
"Everybody knows our industry is not highly paid and uni is expensive so it's a relief to get help with that," she said.
"Studying has been a challenge because I'm not the fastest reader and can only manage one subject at a time, working 10 hours days."
But she says times have been challenging, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a strain on staffing. "When I was doing the rostering we'd call agencies and they had no one for us," she said. "But I love what I do...it's rewarding knowing I have input into children's learning."
Her junior colleague, Ms Tsompas, 24, of Blakehurst, studies through Southern Cross. She has taught at the preschool for more than four years, after finishing high school.
She says the scholarship was "huge" and will give her the best opportunity to guide children and support their well-being.
With two older brothers, Isabella Sanzari of Oatley, was always the one being looked after. But as she grew older, and dabbled in a few babysitting jobs to help out families in the community, she became drawn more into a carer's role.
The 21-year-old is combing full-time work at Oatley Red Bear Preschool, while studying through Swinburne. Her interest in the early childhood sector was always a flickering light.
"During high school I did my Certificate 3 as a school-based traineeship, and when I finished school, I completed my diploma in 2020," she said.
"Working in the industry was always something I was interested in but it wasn't until I did work experience at a childcare centre attached to my school, that I realised it was a passion."
Ms Sanzari says the scholarship will help reduce any financial burden.
"It allows me to finish my degree and not have HELP [Higher Education Loan Program] debt over my head," she said.
"It's been tough at times...but I love the industry. The best thing is I love being with the kids - helping them and watching them grow. You get to watch the children achieve new things every day, be part of their development and provide pathways for them to achieve their goals. It's inspiring to watch, knowing you're making such a difference."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
