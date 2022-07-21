With two older brothers, Isabella Sanzari of Oatley, was always the one being looked after by her siblings.
But as she grew older, and dabbled in a few babysitting jobs to help out families in the community, she became drawn more into a carer's role.
The 21-year-old now finds herself combing full-time work as an early childhood educator at Oatley Red Bear Preschool, while completing her studies online through Swinburne University.
She is one of several recipients in St George who have received financial support for their education.
The interest in the early childhood sector was always a flickering light for Ms Sanzari.
"During high school I did my Certificate 3 as a school-based traineeship, and when I finished school, I completed my diploma in 2020," she said.
"Working in the industry was always something I was interested in but it wasn't until I did work experience at a childcare centre attached to my school, that I realised it was a passion."
That discovery has been rewarded, with a scholarship provided by the NSW Government. Successful applicants including Ms Sanzari have received up to $25,000 towards their studies.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said almost $11 million has been invested to deliver 439 scholarships to support educators in entering the workforce or to boost their skills as degree qualified early childhood teachers.
"Early learning professionals are invaluable and we need more of them, which is why we are making a record investment in the early childhood education workforce," he said.
More than 18,000 prospective early childhood teachers and carers are being supported to enter the sector or boost their skills, thanks to a $281.6 million workforce package in the NSW Government's 2022/23 Budget.
The government says it is committed to addressing workforce supply issues in the early childhood sector, and is striving to build a sustainable pipeline of future early childhood teachers.
Ms Sanzari says the scholarship will help reduce any financial burden.
"It allows me to finish my degree and not have HELP [Higher Education Loan Program] debt over my head," she said.
"I love the industry. The best thing is I love being with the kids - helping them and watching them grow. You get to watch the children achieve new things every day, be part of their development and provide pathways for them to achieve their goals. It's inspiring to watch, knowing you're making such a difference."
Other scholarship recipients include Rosyanne Bellenger of Oasis Early Learning Centre at Penshurst, and Olga Maree Tsompas and Margi Pitsis of Green Gables Kindergarten, Sans Souci.
Ms Pitsis is the assistant director and lead educator of the preschool program, with several decades of experience in early childhood education.
Ms Tsompas has been taught at the preschool for the past three years, after she finished high school. She is the eldest of five girls - all of whom attended Green Gables as children.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
