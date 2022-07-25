Sydney South Stingrays representative teams went 1-2 at the NSW Hockey Open State Championships.
The Sutherland Shire rep teams had great results - the Men's team won the Division 2 title and were promoted to Division 1 for 2023.
The Sutherland Shire women finished 2nd in Division 1, having taken the Division 2 title last year.
The women were playing in Newcastle and with three wins and a draw, they finished top of their pool ahead of powerhouses Illawarra South Coast and Bathurst.
The team made short work of Orange in the semi final with a 6-0 win to set up the final against favourites North West Sydney who had scored 34 goals, conceding 1 .
It was always going to be tough for the young team playing first year in the top division and they went down 0-4 to finish runners up.
The men, playing at Tamworth, started strongly with a 6-1 win over Port Macquarie Hastings before falling to Hockey New England 4-0 .
Two big wins then had the men back on track, finishing second in their pool.
The semis saw them beat Newcastle to play New England in the final.
It was a hard fought contest on the pitch and scores were tied at 3-3 at full time, the game was then decided by a penalty shootout.
Angus Callinan, Zak Keelan and Mason Neale scored in the shootout while Stingray keeper Daniel Bryant was dominant.
Representative Director, David Olsen was pleased with the team's success.
"We've had 15 players represent NSW at national championships and 18 players added to state and development squads this year."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
