St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

' Play in Purple' for pancreatic cancer

John Veage
By John Veage
August 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support: Mayor Carmelo Pesce,MP Mark Speakman and Clr Laura Cowell with the Lilli Pilli u15 1's on Saturday.Picture John Veage

The national awareness campaign ' Play in Purple' for pancreatic cancer, is supported by grassroots football clubs, associations, state bodies and high-profile sporting organisations and has turned local football fields purple on the weekends of July 23/24 and 30/31.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.