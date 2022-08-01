The national awareness campaign ' Play in Purple' for pancreatic cancer, is supported by grassroots football clubs, associations, state bodies and high-profile sporting organisations and has turned local football fields purple on the weekends of July 23/24 and 30/31.
Greg Storey the President of Lilli Pilli FC said they unveiled an opportunity for everyone to 'be famous' and Walk the Purple carpet at Lilli Pilli Oval.
"Lilli Pilli Football Club is once again getting behind #playinpurple,and we had over 1600 players wearing purple socks this weekend with many buying socks or donating directly to Pankind.
" Teams will be going out on the pitch with purple ribbons, purple hair and we're anticipating purple cakes and other surprises."he said
Play in Purple is now in its 8th year and continues to grow across Australia, being embraced by players from all codes, ages and geographies, all playing passionately in purple socks on one weekend of the local season to raise critical awareness for pancreatic cancer, a disease that is now the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Australia and a survival rate of just 11.5%.
Last year the campaign doubled and saw almost 14,000 players from almost 100 clubs including an increasing level of participation from NSW football clubs, associations and A-League teams supporting the initiative and creating connections between football and their communities for an important cause.
Greg Storey said as the community were made more aware of 'Play in Purple',they are asking "what is pancreatic cancer all about"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
