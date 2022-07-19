Second man charged after Connells Point shooting

A second man has been charged by Raptor Squad officers following a public place shooting at Connells Point earlier this month.
About 5.50pm on Friday, 8 July emergency services were called to a home at Queens Road, Connells Point, following reports of a number of shots fired.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command attended and commenced first aid on a nine-year-old girl prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The girl was taken to hospital under a police escort and has since undergone multiple surgeries for her injuries. Her recovery continues.
A woman and two other children who were present at the time were uninjured.
The matter was immediately referred to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, who formed Strike Force Camiri to further investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
A 34-year-old man was arrested in the hours following the incident and has since been charged over his alleged involvement and remains before the courts.
Additionally, two vehicles, a firearm, and other items relevant to the investigation have since been seized and have undergone further forensic and ballistic testing.
Following further inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 21-year-old man in Greenacre about 8pm last night (Tuesday, 19 July).
He was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with shoot at with intent to murder, conspire and agree to murder any person, possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The Greenacre man was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court later today (Wednesday 20 July 2022).
Investigations under Strike Force Camiri are ongoing.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Camiri investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
