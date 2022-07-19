St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man charged after illegal firearms, drugs seized at Taren Point

Updated July 19 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:57pm
A man has been charged by Drug and Firearms Squad detectives after seizing illegal firearms, weapons and prohibited drugs at Taren Point.

