Man charged after illegal firearms, drugs seized at Taren Point

A man has been charged by Drug and Firearms Squad detectives after seizing illegal firearms, weapons and prohibited drugs at Taren Point.
In September last year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Temarang to investigate the importation and manufacture of 3D printed firearms, firearm parts and other improvised firearms into NSW.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested a 59-year-old man on Box Road, Tarren Point, just after 12pm yesterday (Tuesday,19 July).
A subsequent search warrant was executed at a home in Gymea later that afternoon, during which, officers located and seized three unregistered firearms, several crossbows, two sling shots, a blow dart and an amount of methamphetamine.
The man was taken to Sutherland Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possess unauthorised firearm, three counts of possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/ prohibited firearm, six counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, one count each of possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, receive a firearm/firearm barrel by mail at NSW address, and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court today (Wednesday, 20 July).
