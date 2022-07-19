The road to Garie Beach in Royal National Park remains closed four months after a tension crack, up to 900mm deep and extending for 100 metres, opened up.
The tension crack in Garie Road is blamed on unprecedented wet conditions which caused land slippage.
Transport for NSW has been analysing various options for repairing the road and discussing them with stakeholders.
A spokesman for the authority said, on Saturday March 26, NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) alerted Transport for NSW and police closed the road at that point due to safety concerns.
"Transport for NSW is working closely with the NPWS, which is engaging with local stakeholders such as Garie Beach Surf Life Saving Club and the hut licensees in the immediate area," he said.
"Transport for NSW understands the inconvenience this causes to visitors and the local community but due to the damage to such a large section, the road must remain closed until further notice."
