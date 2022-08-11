St John Bosco Youth Centre at Engadine has received conditional approval to build a new sporting and community centre.
The project, which has an estimated construction cost of nearly $1.4 million, will be a single level development of three buildings.
The central building will comprise a multipurpose area with raised roof, designed for a range of sporting and recreational activities, with surrounding meeting rooms, change rooms, and food kiosk.
"This will accommodate a number of groups in the locality, including sporting groups and will significantly improve the quality and functionality of facilities on site at present," the development application (DA) said.
The centre will be built on the Boys Town' Oval, where there are no permanent existing built structures.
A previous clubhouse, called the Hut, was destroyed by fire in 2003 and a new building has been long planned.
Sutherland Shire Council granted deferred commencement of development consent, meaning conditions have to be fulfilled before work can start.
The council notified 113 adjoining or affected owners, resulting in eight submissions, with traffic and parking the major concerns.
The assessment officer's report said, "The matters raised in these submissions have been dealt with by design changes or conditions of consent where appropriate".
"The application will not result in any significant impact on the environment or the amenity of nearby residents."
The youth centre's history dates back to 1964 when Parish Priest, Father Joseph Ciantar, sought to provide cultural, sporting and social activities for the youth of Engadine and surrounding districts.
The St John Bosco Boys Club was established and, as the area developed, so did membership and the range of sports on offer.
The organisation, since renamed, now has more than 5000 members, male and female, from the age of four to adults.
The website says, "The name 'Bosco' is now a household word in Engadine and surrounding districts, and an integral part of sport in the Sutherland Shire.
"Together, the Youth Centre and its ten sub-clubs form one of the largest sporting organisation in Sydney."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
