The penny dropped, witness tells the ICAC

A former mayor of Hurstville has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption that he felt he had been "used" when asked by developers to attend a signing ceremony in Tangshan,China.
The ICAC is investigating whether, between 2014 and 2021, then Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing ('China') Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street; and 53-57 Forest Road, 108-126 Durham Street and 9 Roberts Lane, Hurstville (the Landmark Square development).
Vince Badalati told the ICAC on July 19 that he went to China in 2016 on the understanding that developer China Liu wanted to invest in a waste-to-energy plant in Hurstville.
"I did not know of his investment in either Landmark Square or 1-5 Treacy Street, "Mr Badalati said.
Earlier, Mr Badalati was questioned about a dinner he attended in Chinatown with Mr and Mrs Hindi on 18 March, 2016.
This was after he had reviewed a Planning Proposal for Landmark Square that was lodged in June 2015 and an amendment to the Planning Proposal in November 2015.
By this stage he knew that developer Wensheng Liu's company, The One Capital Group was the applicant for the Planning Proposal for Landmark Square.
Mr Badaatli was shown a video of the a signing ceremony at the dinner which showed the cover page of the agreement said One Capital Group.
"I didn't know what they were signing," Mr Badalati told the ICAC. "I asked an inperpretor for China Liu what they were doing...and I was told they were signing an MOU for some projects in China."
Mr Badalati travelled to Tangshan in China in April 2016 with fellow councilor Con Hindi and Mrs Hindi to inspect a waste-to-energy plant owned by China Liu.
"The only understanding I had was that he (China Liu) wanted to invest in a waste-to-energy plant. I did not know of his investment into either Landmark Square or 1-5 Treacy Street," Mr Badalati said..
During a tour of Tangshan he attended what he was later told was a repeat of the signing ceremony that had taken place in Chinatown a month earlier.
He later realised that Wengshen Lui and China Liu had signed an agreement that related to Landmark Square and Treacy Street.
"When I went into the hall, I didn't know they were having another signing ceremony," he said
When he arrived at the hall he saw an image projected on the screen was the name of the company One Capital Group.
"And that is when the penny dropped for me," Mr Badalati said. "Because I think once again, they had the First Capital Group name there."
Ms Heger, "At that point you know that One Capital was the applicant for the Landmark Square proposal?"
Mr Badalati, "Correct. And that's when I first got suspicious of what the trip was about."
Ms Heger, "So at that point you formed a suspicion that the agreement they were going to sign had something to do with Landmark Square?"
Mr Badalati, "Correct."
Ms Heger, "And that's when you formed a suspicion that you'd been invited to Tangshan so that it might like the local government supported this agreement?"
Mr Badalati, "I didn't really think of that but now I believed I was used for that .... I asked China Liu's interpreter and he said it's just a repeat of the signing ceremony in Chinatown."
When asked if he felt some discomfort in attending the signing ceremony, Mr Badalati replied no.
Ms Heger, "You just happily went along with attending the ceremony?"
Mr Badalati, "I didn't want to be rude to anyone."
The hearing continues.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
