The penny dropped, witness tells the ICAC

The ICAC is investigating whether, between 2014 and 2021, then Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing ('China') Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street; and 53-57 Forest Road, 108-126 Durham Street and 9 Roberts Lane, Hurstville (the Landmark Square development).