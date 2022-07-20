Youth with a purpose have returned to their communities with a spring in their step, motivated to influence change after they wrapped up a memorable 20th anniversary of the 'Y NSW Youth Parliament.'
The voices of 60 students filled the Legislative Council over a four-day sitting week (July 11-14) in the Parliament of NSW, as part of the year-long youth leadership and engagement program.
Advertisement
They debated and passed nine important committee reports, including nearly 100 recommendations, across a range of portfolios including Aboriginal Affairs, Education, Women's Affairs and Inclusion and Diversity.
Y NSW's flagship Youth Parliament program has been operating for 20 years, providing high school-age students with the opportunity to engage with civic leadership, policy development and democratic parliamentary debate.
Students camped at the Sydney Olympic Park Lodge for nine days, taking a bus into Macquarie Street each of the four sitting days, forging lifelong friendships and soaking up a wealth of knowledge along the way.
More than a dozen Members of Parliament made time in their busy schedules to chair debates, question time, and matters of public importance, offering invaluable advice and encouragement.
This year marked the first-time participants were able to meet in person for two years, with COVID-19 restrictions turning parliamentary training and sitting days into a virtual program.
"In true parliamentary spirit we had lots of fun debating back and forth and discussing the issues the that we were all very passionate about," Youth Parliament's Member for Banks/Oatley and Shadow Minister for Women's Affairs, Era Sharma, said.
She spoke about the investigation into females in sports and their representation in the media.
"I feel this was such a great avenue to voice people's opinions from my electorate and show my passion and see the awe- inspiring people around me made me truly believe that we can make change if we all unite and we all have a passion for something."
She also recently attended a networking event at Oatley and spoke to youth there.
"The consensus and the voice that I was hearing was that the transport in Oatley needs a little bit more work and I was able to voice that in parliament and I hope to also work later on with my local Member of Parliament and get those things fixed and look after all the young people in my electorate," she said.
Sylvania High School Captain and Youth Parliament Member for Miranda, Om Karki, who is of Nepalese background, said it was great to be part of such a diverse mix of passionate people.
"We all come from different backgrounds, different socio-economic backgrounds, cultures," he said.
"I'm from the city and a lot of people here are from rural areas and just to communicate with them how different our lives are, but we all have that initiative and we all want change."
He spoke about the issue of public transport and road quality in regional NSW.
"We want real change, change that our kids can enjoy and they can be happy that we laboured for this," he said.
Participants will return to Parliament House on Monday September 26 to officially present the nine reports to respective minister's portfolios.
Advertisement
"This remarkable program encourages and empowers inspired young people to develop their public speaking and advocacy skills in a supportive and inclusive environment," Y NSW Executive of Leader Purpose and Impact, Louisa McKay, said.
"Each year we are overwhelmed by the passion and commitment young people bring to the program and this year was no exception."
Applications for 2023 Youth Parliament open on October 10.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.