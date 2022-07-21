The ironing board of cash

Former Hurstville mayor Vince Badalati was shown a photo allegedly found on developer Philip Uy's phone of a photo of an ironing board of cash.
It was one of a series of 10 messages on Mr Uy's phone that were retrieved by the ICAC investigators.
Advertisement
Asked by Counsel assisting the ICAC, Ms Zeli Heger on July 19 whether he had seen the photo before, Mr Badalati said no.
Ms Heger said that Mr Uy had sent the message to an unnamed person who replied, "To be given to me?"
Mr Uy allegedly replied, "Fat and Middle East."
"I want you to assume that's a reference to you and Mr Hindi," Ms Heger said. "The date of these messages is July 2018. ... And again, I want you to assume Middle East and Fat-Fat is a reference to Mr Hindi and you."
Mr Uy denied on July 13 at the ICAC that he made any payments to Mr Badalati or Mr Hindi.
Ms Heger, "Did Philip Uy pay you some money around this time, July/August 2018?"
Mr Badalati, "The other day when this came up in evidence I answered it was 2016 that I got the payment for Landmark Square. But it got me thinking and it could have been 2018."
Ms Heger, "Could have been 2018 that you met at that park in Rhodes?"
Mr Badalati, "Yeah."
Ms Heger, "And you say Mr Uy gave you two bags of money?
Mr Badalati, "Yes. I thought it was 2016 but I could have been completely wrong on that."
Ms Heger, "Another possibility is that you were made an amount in 2016 and another amount in 2018."
Mr Badalati, "No, that did not occur."
Ms Heger, "Still your evidence that you were only given one payment for Landmark Square is that right?"
Mr Badalti, "Correct.
Ms Heger, "Of $100,000, correct?"
Mr Badalati, "Correct...Sorry but my timeline gets confused at times.
Advertisement
Ms Heger, "Did you request an amount of money of Philip Uy?
Mr Badalati, "No."
The hearing continues.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.