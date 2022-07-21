Schools will unite in theatrical performance on stage for the inaugural 2022 Combined Schools Concerts this year - and if the rehearsals are anything to go by, expect a whole lot of razzle and dazzle.
Organised by dance teacher, Amy Tasker, of Caringbah South, the non-competitive event brings together almost 2000 primary school dancers.
Ms Tasker took a slight roundabout turn into the industry. She completed a science degree and worked at the Department of Forensic Medicine, then re-discovered her knack for teaching dance. She also finished a Bachelor of Teaching with Distinction.
She was always drawn back to the dance studio, and is now the owner of school dance program provider, Groove Nation, which has had more than 200,000 primary school student dancers involved since the launch in 2011.
With many cancelled performances in recent years because of COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Tasker decided that it was time to put together a performance platform and created Combined Schools Concerts.
"We were desperate to create an event that could cater for primary school dance items after so much disappointment in previous years," she said.
"It was really important to us to create an environment that is fun, professional and where students can simply have a great time."
The concert includes participants from 29 primary schools - 95 per cent of them from St George and Sutherland Shire.
"Growing up, I lived for performance opportunities, especially on the big stage, so I know how exciting this is for these young dancers," Ms Tasker said.
"We have 103 dance items performing across six different concerts. We are looking forward to hearing the cheers of the live audience, seeing the excitement and sheer joy on the faces of the students."
The event will be hosted by a professional MC and there will be live music, guest performers and media displays in all six shows.
The Combined Schools Concerts will be held at Marana Auditorium, Hurstville on August 3, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 31.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
