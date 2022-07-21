St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
2022 Combined Local Schools Concerts gets into action

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 21 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:23pm
Stage ready: Most of the performers in the Combined Local Schools Concerts are from St George and Sutherland Shire.

Schools will unite in theatrical performance on stage for the inaugural 2022 Combined Schools Concerts this year - and if the rehearsals are anything to go by, expect a whole lot of razzle and dazzle.

