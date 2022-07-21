Following community consultation, Sutherland Shire Council has confirmed its intention to give Aboriginal names to new parks at Kirrawee and Miranda.
While some residents identified pronunciation as an issue, and preferred the use of a shorter or English word or location-based name, the council's view is measures can be taken to address their concerns and promote better understanding of why the names have been chosen.
Yumbayumba Park is the proposed name for a new facility in Oak Road, Kirrawee, while Gudyimburr Park has been assigned to a pocket park located among apartment blocks in University Road, Miranda.
The Geographical Names Board needs to approve the name Yumbayumba Park, which will contain a grassed picnic area, fitness equipment, seating, a loop path for bikes and scooters, tree planting, and a nature play area for children.
Works have commenced, and the park is expected to open in late 2022.
The name Yumbayumba, meaning Sulphur Crested or White Cockatoo in Dharawal language, was selected to reflect fauna significant to the area, and was supported by La Perouse Gujaga Foundation and the council's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Sub-Committee
A council report said, when the proposed name was exhibited to the wider community, 89 submissions were received, of which 59 were supportive.
Of the 30 non-supportive submissions, "concerns were generally related to pronunciation, preference for use of a shorter or English word and a desire for a location-based name," the report said.
"Through the installation of interpretive signage and the application of technologies such as QR codes with video links, there is opportunity to inform and engage with the community to address concerns and promote better understanding about why the name Yumbayumba Park was selected for this site."
Gudyimburr Park, which opened in October 2021, includes nature play, a small bike and scooter path, seating, landscaping, and shade.
The name, which means Red Gum in Dharawal language, was chosen because of the large Forest Red Gum that is located within the park.
The name was supported by La Perouse Gujaga Foundation and the council's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Sub-Committee
Council received 24 submissions during the public exhibition period, with 11 supportive of the name.
Non-supportive submissions were of the same nature as those relating to Yumbayumba Park.
The council report said, "The names we give to places convey their significance through a sense of history, identity, and connection between people and a place.
"Council recognises the importance of this connection, and has developed a policy to ensure that consistent, consultative, and transparent practices are in place for the selection of place and facility names.
"This policy is closely aligned with that of the Geographical Names Board which has statutory authority to assign place names in NSW."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
