Council confirms decision to give Aboriginal names to Kirrawee and Miranda parks following community consultation

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:50am
The acquired property in Oak Road, Kirrawee, next to the railway bridge, will be called Yumbayumba Park, subject to Geographical Names Board approval. Picture: John Veage

Following community consultation, Sutherland Shire Council has confirmed its intention to give Aboriginal names to new parks at Kirrawee and Miranda.

