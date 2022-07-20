Local paddlers showcased their abilities with some strong results in the marathon paddling race at Woronora last weekend.
The river - and Sutherland Shire Canoe Club which is based there - hosted round seven of Paddle NSW's 2022 Marathon Series on Saturday, July 16, out of Burnum Burnum Reserve. The event was also the second race of the 2022 PNSW Junior Marathon Series.
Competitors found themselves dealing with a cold, overcast morning - including frost for those arriving early - and an incoming tide for the race itself.
The breeze was light and picked up a bit during competition but not enough to slow the paddlers. It did, however, make things very chilly for the official timekeepers who were keeping watch on the field from the riverbank.
Cade Barnes from the Cronulla Sutherland Kayak Club finished third in Division 1 - the fastest paddlers - over the full 20km distance with a time of 1hr:36m:05.6. He came in behind Lane Cove's Brett Greenwood who won with a time of 1hr:33m:07.7. Greenwood's fellow Lane Cove member, James Harrington, was second with a time of 1hr:33m:09.0. Darren Lee (CSCK) was sixth.
Michael McKeogh and James Haigh from CSCK posted second in their respective divisions as did David Dibdin from SSCC, while fellow club member Lachlan Stokes (aged 16) finished fifth. Also doing well in his division across the 20km event was SSCC's Adrian Di Cesare, who posted a third place.
Over the 10km course, Geoff Bedford (CSCK) was first while Jai Crossett (aged 15, from SSCC) was fifth. Both Jai and Lachlan (see above) chose to compete in the open divisions. In the Under 16 division, which was also a 10km event, Bailey Campton (15) of SSCC came home in fourth.
Other SSCC members posting strong results in their various divisions were Katherine Collings and Mark Sundin in Division Four (20km), Michael Dellapina in Division Seven (20km) and John Mollard (Division 11) over 10kms. Russell Stevens, took the win over the five-kilometre course.
Aside from the two local clubs fielding entrants, competitors from 11 other clubs came to the Woronora to compete, from across Sydney and as far afield as Canberra, the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley. There were 104 competitors in total.
The course was a five-kilometre loop starting near the boat ramp at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary. Paddlers went down river to the Georges Head at Bonnet Bay, then up river to the southern end of Prices Circuit Reserve, and back down river to Burnum Burnum. Paddlers could opt for the full distance (four laps of the course) or race over 15km, 10km or 5km.
It was not the course originally planned, but the recent flooding convinced the club that a re-think was needed in order to minimize the impact of the race on flood-affected residents. Organisers redesigned the course less than a week before the race.
Organisers are very grateful to the club and community members who helped remove tonnes of debris from the park, the river and the boat ramp ready for the visiting paddlers. They would also like to thank the SES for assistance with safety on the water and the club members who volunteered in various capacities to ensure the event went smoothly - and the Woronora residents and other spectators who came out to support the paddlers on the day.
