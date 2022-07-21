St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

Kurnell ocean photographer and marine animal rescue volunteer Brett Lobwein captures rare sighting for conservation at Cape Solander

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 21 2022 - 11:07am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nature at play: The first southern right whale and calf captured on camera this season by volunteer Brett Lobwein at Cape Solander. Picture: Brett Lobwein

Rare footage of a mother and its calf captured at Cape Solander by Kurnell ocean photographer and marine animal rescue volunteer, Brett Lobwein, will be used for conservation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.