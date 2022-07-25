Ella Boot is not your usual Cronulla 22-year-old. Forget about the sun and the surf, Ella is more at home working out in the boxing ring and has a real achievable dream.
The lightweight professional boxer was born in the United kingdom, but grew up on the Sunshine Coast, moving to Cronulla in 2018 to pursue her boxing career.
Ella said she began boxing in 2017 after a nine year competitive karate journey, becoming a 2nd Dan black belt before she started to box.
"As an amateur boxer I won a Commonwealth Youth Games Gold medal and a world championship Bronze medal and spent my high school years competing overseas against the world's highest quality athletes."
Ella essentially moved to Sydney to train with the legendary Johnny Lewis and to follow her dream on becoming the undisputed lightweight world champion.
"I've had 45 amateur fights but In December 2021, I made my professional debut on a No Limits undercard of the Paul Gallen and Harry Garside fight night.
"I fought a tough opponent, Enja Prest, and took my first pro win," she said
In June 2022, Ella fought in Brisbane against another very tough opponent, Stephanie Mfongwot, from Victoria doing what it took to make the fight happen.
"I stepped up three weight divisions to secure the fight and came away with my second professional win.
"I am now seeking international opponents to get professional experience and develop myself to become the best athlete I can be."
A fighter's life shouldn't be underestimated and you don't just jump in the ring and punch on - a typical day involves getting up at 5am for her morning routine of meditation, and walking her dog.
At 6am she is in the gym coaching and learning from her high performance strength and conditioning coach David Barker at Cronulla Strength and Movement.
At 9am Ella drives to Waterloo for training at 11am with her boxing coaches the legendary Johnny Lewis and Jayson Laing.
Here she trains alongside Australian Olympic medallist Harry Garside at the Bondi boxing club,before dropping in to Shire Physiotherapy or for a recovery session at LaCure wellness.
In the afternoon her dog will get another walk before she does her second session of strength and conditioning with her high performance coach.
At 5-7pm its back in the Taren Point gym at BTs boxing where she coaches boxing or takes a private session.
Ella's star is definitely on the rise and she has just confirmed her next fight in September.
"It's in Sydney or Melbourne, and it will either be an International fighter or for an Australian title," she laughingly said
"Its a bit up in the air, but no matter what, where or who- I will be ready."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
