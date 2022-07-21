Appeal to locate missing girl from Hurstville

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing girl from Hurstville.
Mia King, aged 12, was last seen leaving her school on Kenwyn Street, at about 2.30pm on Thursday, July 21.
Advertisement
When she failed to return home and could not be contacted by family or friends, officers from Campsie Police Area Command were notified who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Mia is described as Caucasian appearance, 170cm, thin build with long brown hair.
She was wearing a school uniform from Georges River College consisting of a blue shirt and navy-coloured shorts.
Serious concerns are held for Mia's well-being due to her young age.
She is known to frequent the Hurstville and surrounding areas.
Anyone who may have information about Mia's whereabouts are urged to contact either Campsie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.