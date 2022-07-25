An Illawong man has gone to the Supreme Court to fight state government moves to force him out of the shack on the Georges River, which has been his home for the last 26 years.
Peter Carver, 74, says the 1930s shack, which straddles Crown land and the water, is his "castle" and, like Darryl Kerrigan in the 1997 movie, is prepared to take it all the way to the High Court.
Mr Carver, a practicing solicitor, claims to have a strong case based on the shack being heritage listed [as an item of local significance in the shire's LEP] and the government accepting his occupancy for decades.
The government, which has issued him with a summons, regards him as an "unauthorised occupant", who has refused repeated requests to go voluntarily.
Mr Carver's shack is one of five standing near the bottom of Old Ferry Road.
Sutherland Shire Council approved the demolition of three of the shacks, which are unoccupied and in a dilapidated condition, in 2019.
A further DA was lodged in June to demolish the remaining two shacks and rehabilitate the foreshore for public open space.
Mr Carver's neighbour Richard, who has lived there for 33 years, has indicated he will leave.
A heritage impact statement accompanying the DA said two of the cottages had been given names reflecting their temporary nature. One was called "She'll-Do", and the other "Little-do".
The heritage statement said the cottages were originally among a group of 11 - the others having since been demolished.
"Though these cottages were built in the 1930s, there is no evidence they were associated with accommodation for the unemployed," the statement said.
"All the permissive occupancies were granted for purposes of recreation."
"People suffering from housing shortages eventually occupied these cottages but this appears to have occurred after the Second World War when accommodation shortages were severe.
"By the 1970s, some of the cottages were occupied by pensioners unable to obtain other accommodation. Other cottages...were occupied by squatters."
Mr Carver said he rented his cottage in 1996 from a woman who held a permissive occupancy, which the Crown had later terminated.
He said he had spent $100,000 on renovations.
A spokesman for the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands said, "The alleged unauthorised occupants have occupied the cottages for many years".
"The department intends to return the Crown land to public open space. Proposed work cannot commence until the land becomes vacant."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
