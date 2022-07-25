St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 25 2022 - 8:00pm
An Illawong man has gone to the Supreme Court to fight state government moves to force him out of the shack on the Georges River, which has been his home for the last 26 years.

