Woolworths Group is looking to fill 450 part-time and casual jobs in southern Sydney, most of which will be in the new online orders distribution and collection centre being opened at Caringbah next month.
The multi-million dollar Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) is being established on the former Toyota site on Captain Cook Drive and will service an area from Kurnell to Engadine.
It will be the the supermarket giant's first purpose-built CFC, from which online orders will be dispatched, or, if customers prefer, collected. There will be dedicated car lanes and direct to boot service.
Woolworths Group Managing Director eComX, Sally Copland said the centre would meet growing demand for online groceries in Sutherland Shire.
"The purpose-built facility will allow us to offer more delivery windows and an even more reliable service," she said.
"To help us better serve our customers, we are recruiting more than 450 new jobs from online personal shoppers to stock replenishment, as well as production and fulfilment across the deli, seafood, bakery, and fruit and veg departments.
"If you're a team player with a passion for serving customers and the community, we encourage you to go online and apply for open roles on our website."
Applicants can apply for roles via Woolworths Group Careers website.
Woolworths Group currently employs over 1000 team members in the Sutherland Shire and has invested over $55 million in new shopping centres, stores and renewals across the LGA over the past two years.
The company says its six supermarkets and two Big W stores in the shire contribute over $32 million in annual wages.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
