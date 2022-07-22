St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Woolworths offers 450 jobs - most at new Caringbah online distribution centre

Murray Trembath
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:45am
Artist's impression of the new Woolworths Customer Fulfilment centre at Caringbah. Picture: supplied

Woolworths Group is looking to fill 450 part-time and casual jobs in southern Sydney, most of which will be in the new online orders distribution and collection centre being opened at Caringbah next month.

