St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW public hospitals at breaking point

Last week I visited emergency departments in Sydney to witness firsthand the impact of the chronic underinvestment in our hospital and health system under the NSW Liberals and Nationals.
Our hospitals are at breaking point. The waiting rooms are full, and I feel for our paramedics, nurses and doctors who are doing a fantastic job in incredibly difficult circumstances.
The latest data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) - a body that tracks the performance of NSW hospitals and ambulance services - shows just how dire the situation is.
According to the BHI, 42.9 per cent of the most critical emergency department patients in Western Sydney hospitals are not having their treatment start on time - the highest percentage since reporting began.
Here, at St George Hospital only 36 per cent of critical emergency patients started treatment on time.
Figures also revealed that five per cent of patients at St George Hospital and one in ten patients at Western Sydney emergency departments are leaving without treatment, or before treatment can be completed.
Our health workers are doing an amazing job in extraordinary conditions. This data shows that the NSW Government has chronically underfunded our health system.
Now, we are seeing firsthand the real-world impacts of the lack of investment - longer waiting times, a stretched hospital system, overworked frontline health workers and more and more people leaving the emergency department without receiving treatment.
We have a government that for more than a decade has failed to listen to its own workforce - the doctors, nurses and ambulance officers - that make the health system work.
NSW deserves better and patients heading to a hospital in their time of need deserve better. NSW Labor will build the health infrastructure that our state needs and we will deliver proper health care no matter where you live.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
