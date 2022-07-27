Casey Fox was a student at St George & Sutherland Community College last year when she said to her teacher, "I want your job".
That ambitious career drive pushed the 40-year-old from Engadine to take on the role she desired, but also get rewarded for it.
Nominated by her college, Mrs Fox has won the 2022 Vocational Student of the Year for the southern and south western Sydney region.
After she studied a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment, she loved the course so much, she stepped into the trainer's shoes.
Not long before that, the mum-of-two identical twin girls, now five years of age, was stood down from her job and wasn't sure where to go to next.
Having built up 20 years working in retail, her industry suffered during COVID-19 lockdowns, and that's when the idea of vocational studies kicked in.
"I realised I had no formal qualifications to what I was doing but when I enrolled in the course, I saw how I could help people in all these industries," she said.
'All these people' were the many who, like Mrs Fox, were laid off during the pandemic.
"There were experienced, professional people from accounting backgrounds, aviation, childcare - they all needed to pivot and develop other skills, like computing," Mrs Fox said.
"People also started looking at their roles differently from working in an office nine to five. They were hungry and motivated to work in creative ways."
Being able to get out of the house and into the classroom was also a rewarding experience, she said.
"My girls were born quite premature and I focused on them for many years, but you get praised so much as a mum, that it's really amazing to be recognised for something either side of that," she said.
"It makes you remember who you were before you became a mum - which has been a privilege but it's part of me, not all of me."
Mrs Fox now has the chance to be a NSW award winner.
New data shows apprentices and traineeship numbers continue to rise. The number of apprentices and trainees in jobs across the state increased 11 per cent in the year to December 2021, off the back of the NSW Government's investment in fee-free training.
The National Centre for Vocational Education and Research (NCVER) report shows NSW continues to lead the nation, with more apprentices and trainees than any other state or territory.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said 106,445 apprentices and trainees were in training at the end of 2021, with both commencements and completions up overall on the year before.
"Our push to turbocharge the take-up of vocational education and training is securing a brighter future for NSW, with more people getting skilled, finding jobs and growing the economy," he said.
"It's great to see the number of women undertaking apprenticeships and traineeships in NSW continuing to surge, with a 21 per cent increase in 2021.
"Our record skills investment is helping people boost their budget through free training, allowing them to find in-demand jobs and contribute to historically low unemployment rates in NSW."
The NSW Government is removing barriers to vocational education and training for young people through programs like JobTrainer, Careers NSW, the Educational Pathways Program and reforms to the HSC and ATAR that aim to expand education and employment pathways.
Business NSW Chief Executive Daniel Hunter welcomed the commitment to a strong pipeline of skilled workers in NSW.
"Lifting the number of young people in apprenticeships, enhancing vocational education and training options for those looking to upskill or explore another career is just what the doctor ordered to address the state's skill shortage," Mr Hunter said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
