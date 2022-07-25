It was never going to be easy, but the St George District Rugby League Football Club has unveiled their "Team of the Century" with a celebratory event within the Spirit of the Red V Museum at St George Leagues Club in Kogarah last week.
The St George Club, established in 1921, celebrated their centenary in 2021. However, Covid-19 caused delay to the celebrations, which included, the recognition of six Teams of the Eras, selection of the 100 Greatest Dragons and, finally, the Team of the Century.
Advertisement
The Team of the Century was chosen by a panel of former players, officials, rugby league journalists and historians, and were judged only on what they achieved, while playing for the Dragons.
Obviously the team is dominated by players from the world record 'never before, never again' 11 consecutive premierships (1956-66), including the Club's four Immortals: Reg Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, John Raper and Norm Provan.
The team also contains a representative from every Premiership winning team across the 100 years - St George in 1941, 1949, 1956-66, 1977, 1979 and St George Illawarra in 2010. Mark Gasnier is the only modern-day player selected in the centenary team, named to partner his uncle Reg, in the centres.
" I feel a bit embarrassed" Mark said on the night.
" But I definitely don't take an honour like this for granted-there are so many great players "
Chairman of selectors and former Dragons coach, Roy Masters said it is arguably the greatest combination of club players in the history of rugby league.
"Some positions presented monumental challenges because of the plethora of talent available but ultimately, St George supporters should be very proud of their centenary team."
Frank Burge was chosen as the coach of this historic team. He had two stints as coach, 1927-1930 and 1937-1939.
Winger Johnny King said his Dragon teams were successful because they were fit and disciplined.
"Everyone had a job to do and Killer (Kearney) would tell you what to do before every game.
"He instilled in us-If you didn't do your job,someone else had to do it."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.