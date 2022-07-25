St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dragons Team of the Century Announced

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was never going to be easy, but the St George District Rugby League Football Club has unveiled their "Team of the Century" with a celebratory event within the Spirit of the Red V Museum at St George Leagues Club in Kogarah last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.