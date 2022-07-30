St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

NBA player Seth Curry bounces into Arncliffe Youth Centre as part of national tour with Footlocker

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 31 2022 - 3:38am, first published July 30 2022 - 9:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arncliffe was treated to a celebrity appearance on July 30, with NBA player Seth Curry bouncing into the suburb to meet young people at the youth centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.