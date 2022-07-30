Arncliffe was treated to a celebrity appearance on July 30, with NBA player Seth Curry bouncing into the suburb to meet young people at the youth centre.
In Australia for a national tour sponsored by Footlocker, the American basketball player is the young brother of Stephen Curry and son of NBA great Dell Curry.
Advertisement
Standing at 1.88 metres tall, the talented athlete plays for Brooklyn Nets.
One of his stops during his national tour was to see the Charity Bounce's facilities at Arncliffe Youth Centre, where he ran a basketball clinic with youth.
Curry, together with Charity Bounce and Hoop City, are running a basketball skills and developmental camp for youth in Sydney and Melbourne.
The two sessions will provide young athletes the opportunity to share the court with Curry and learn more about his life experiences and knowledge of the game through a Q&A.
There was also a Welcome to Country ceremony, to acknowledge the traditional ownership of the land.
In February this year, Arncliffe Youth Centre revealed its Australian-first court makeover, as part of an ongoing partnership and a first global joint venture between Curry Brand and Charity Bounce.
Founded in 2016, Charity Bounce is an organisation that aims to inspire change, build resiliency and positive job opportunities for young people at risk.
With a focus on Indigenous youth, culturally diverse communities, and newly-arrived refugees, the idea is to use the power of sport to unite.
Arncliffe was the first official Curry Brand basketball court outside of the US.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.