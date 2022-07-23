Weekly Wrap: Happy 70th anniversary Sydney and Maureen

Hello readers,
Honouring the vows they made, patience and caring for each other ... these are the secrets to a 70 year strong marriage, according to Sydney and Maureen Edwards.
Over the years the pair have been extremely active in the area, taking on posts with many community groups. Mr Edwards served as a doorman to the dressing sheds for the Sharkies during their 1967 debut season in the big league.
In an age where many a couple were complaining of the stresses of being bound together during a couple of years of lockdown, Mr and Mrs Edwards serve as beacons of hope for those of us who still believe in lasting love.
On behalf of the Leader team, we wish you all the very best.
Keeping with some good news from the past week, Sharks at Kareela restaurant Cove Bar & Grill was declared winner of the regional title in Perfect Plate Award and runner-up for the state gong.
It was the second consecutive year that the club took out the regional title in the Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards. The second place title was earned in the medium-size club category.
Bundeena Community & Services Club took out second place in the Southern Metropolitan group, with Cronulla RSL's Watergrill restaurant in third place.
The awards were decided on Thursday, July 21, at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf. More than 160 eateries from clubs around the state were in the running for the various titles.
In employment news, Woolworths has announced it will have 450 new jobs up for grabs, with the majority based at its distribution and collection centre to be opened at Caringbah next month.
The multi-million dollar Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) is being established on the former Toyota site on Captain Cook Drive and will service an area from Kurnell to Engadine.
This past week the ongoing Independent Commission Against Corruption hearing into matters pertaining to several former councillors of Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council, between 2014 and 2021, and their dealings with developers over planning maters, continued. The hearing is set to resume this week.
As always, this is a mere snippet of the week's events. I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
