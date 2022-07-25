Cronulla Golf Club is one Shire club which will get some assistance to help recover from recent flooding, with proceeds raised through the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund.
Facilities from the North Coast down to the Victorian Border and west to Broken Hill impacted by the disaster will receive cheques ranging in value from $2500 to $7500 to assist in repairing courses.
41 clubs were granted assistance from the fund.
Golf NSW and the NSW Golf Foundation established the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund this year as the natural disaster unfolded.
With significant help from Golf Australia and the Professional Golfers Association of Australia, almost $200,000 was raised, with all funds going directly to clubs.
Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said it was great to see the sport's peak bodies help club golf, get back on its feet.
"While the damage suffered was significant, it was gratifying to receive help from the national body, Golf Australia, and the Australian PGA," Stuart said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
