Bonus of a granny flat too in Kirrawee

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 4 | Car 4
Peacefully tucked away in a cul-de-sac, this redesigned home on 969sqm lives up to its impressive setting.
"Designed by a couple who have young children, they understand the numerous living zones that are required," sales partner Kieran Rees said.
"Seamless open plan living in the main house will bring the whole family together while the rumpus room / guest suite downstairs provides that quiet time we all seek.
"In addition, the separate two-bedroom granny flat provides you a potential rental income of $650 p/w. In such times, having assistance with the mortgage repayments is a game changer."
A sleek stone island kitchen with a walk-in pantry forms the centrepiece with living and dining spaces flowing to an entertainers' deck and gardens.
The main house has four spacious bedrooms, the main with ensuite and walk-in robe. There's a guest suite or teenager's retreat on the lower level with separate entry.
Timber flooring and black fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms.
The granny flat has two bedrooms with built-ins, ceiling fans and an open-plan stone kitchen. Also a car space, internal laundry and private backyard.
"Family friendly in a leafy quiet pocket of Kirrawee," Kieran said. "Parks and playgrounds within 100m plus cafes close by and Kirrawee Village a two-minute drive."
