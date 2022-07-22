"It was greed that I've paid for since," witness tells ICAC

"It was greed that I've paid for since."
These were the words former mayor of Hurstville, Vince Badalati used to explain him allegedly accepting a bribe of $70,000 from a developer.
The ICAC is investigating whether then Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing ('China') Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street; and 53-57 Forest Road, 108-126 Durham Street and 9 Roberts Lane, Hurstville (the Landmark Square development).
Mr Badalati previously told the ICAC that he had received two cash payments from developer Philip Uy, one for $70,000 in 2015 and another for $100,000 at a later date.
This has been denied by My Uy.
Questioned by his legal representative, Mr Pararajasingham on July 20, Mr Badalati confirmed that he told untruths on his private examinations with the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) ICAC on 7 December, 2021 and 2 June, 2022.
"I was scared of telling the truth back then. I panicked," Mr Badalati said.
Mr Pararajasingham, "At a certain point in your private examination on 2 June, 2022 do you tell this Commission that you started telling the truth?"
Mr Badalati, "Yes."
Mr Pararajasingham, "And the truth was that you had received cash payments from Philip Uy?"
"Correct."
Mr Pararajasingham, "On June 2 you were being questioned by the Commissioner as to unexplained sums of money. And the Commissioner put you on notice that he would likely require your daughters to be called at the public inquiry in order to answer questions about various cash amounts that you deposited into their accounts. How did you feel about the prospect of that taking place?"
Mr Badaalti, "I was shaken. My daughters had had nothing to do with this and I just did not want them dragged into it."
Mr Pararajasingham, "That was the development which motivated you to tell the truth to this Commission?"
Mr Badalati, "Yes..... I know I've done the wrong thing and...I have not expectations from this Commission. I just want to do the right thing now."
Mr Badalati was asked about his previous evidence that he allegedly received a cash payment of $70,000 from Philip Uy after meeting him in a Kingsgrove coffee shop.
Mr Pararajasingham, "Did you have any suspicion you were about to be handed a bag of cash?"
Mr Badalati, "No."
Mr Pararajasingham, "At the time that Mr Uy gave you the bag did you have any awareness as to the contents of the bag?"
Mr Badalati, "No....I wasn't aware that it was money at that stage."
Mr Badalati confirmed that he first came to realise the contents of that bag when he got home.
Mr Pararajasingham, "And when you could see that it was money what was our reaction to that?"
Mr Badalati, "I was shocked. ... I didn't know whether to return or keep it."
Mr Pararajasingham, "But you made a decision ultimately, didn't you?"
Mr Badalati, "I did, and it was greed that I've paid for since."
Mr Pararajasingham, "And you say it was no more complex or profound than pure greed?"
Mr Badalati, "Absolutely. ...It took away my independence on any council decision that involved 1-5 Treacy Street."
Mr Pararajasingham, "And that's something that dawned on you as the days and weeks proceeded."
Mr Badalati, "Yes.".
Mr Pararajasingham, "Now, we know that you received a second amount of cash. Did you have any real reservations about that at that point?"
Mr Badalati, "No, because I was just in a hole and the hole was just getting bigger. The die was cast, I suppose."
He was questioned by Counsel for ICAC, Zeli Heger on 19 July about two videos found on Mr Uy's phone showing Mr Badalati in the company of escorts on trips to China in 2013.
He said said he did not know he was being filmed at the time.
Mr Badalati, "I believe it was a blackmail tool."
Ms Heger, "Has Philip Uy ever blackmailed you?"
Mr Badalati, "No."
The hearing continues.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
