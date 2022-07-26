North-facing brick home in Kogarah

House of the Week
Bath 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
"A well-loved family brick home," is how Kathy Caruana of Caruana Real Estate Kogarah describes this house.
Tailor-made for the growing family, this elegant double brick five bedroom home is just as charming as it appears at first glance and much more spacious.
Nestled in a peaceful street, the property is just a two-minute stroll from public transport, cafes and hospitals.
The highly functional floor plan reveals two comfortable, light-filled living rooms plus a defined dining area.
The home enjoys a serene flow to the sunny rear patio, level backyard and glass-fenced saltwater pool.
A freestanding and fully self-contained garden studio provides a superb in-law or teen retreat option or work from home studio.
There's plenty to admire with this quality offering, including its prime convenience only minutes from Kogarah CBD, transport, cafes, shops and hospitals.
Kathy founded her own company in her well-known office location in the St George area that her past and present clients have grown to love.
Kathy has set many price records in a large number of suburbs.
"My referral and repeat clients are the major reason I am here today," she stated. "I look forward to helping you achieve your goals with your home or investment property."
