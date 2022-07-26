Everything at the doorstep in Kirrawee

Prestige Property
Bed 1 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Advertisement
Situated in the highly sought-after 'South Village' complex, this luxurious one bedroom plus study apartment has everything to offer both first home buyers and investors alike.
Located on the fifth floor overlooking the tranquil communal gardens, the apartment also has a view of part of the Royal National Park.
With spectacular uninterrupted views, relax in the home that is spacious and flooded with natural light, with everything at your doorstep.
The bright open-plan layout maximises living space and the oversized bedroom has a built-in wardrobe.
A large study room for multipurpose activities will prove handy for those working from home.
Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with all European appliances and an elegant bathroom with neutral colour palletes.
Other features of the apartment include a security intercom, an internal laundry and air-conditioning to keep you cosy all year.
Only about 350m or about five minutes' walk to Kirrawee town centre and train station.
The precinct has a dedicated 9000sqm public park and podium-level private gardens to relax in.
Don't delay to inspect this comfortable and convenient apartment in a great location.
Contact the real estate agent for more information and/or an inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.