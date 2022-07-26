Smart start for kindy kids Advertising Feature

HANDS ON: The STEM learning hub has been designed to inspire the imagination of children through interactive experiences and educational materials.

When Rise & Shine Kindergarten Menai opens, they promise to offer a "service unlike any other in the local community" to the children in their care.

The family-owned and operated Australian service provider first opened in Carlton in 2014 and has since expanded to Sylvania, Kogarah, Rydalmere, Castle Hill, Maroochydore and Maroochy River.

Others are planned for Blacktown and Haberfield in the near future.

Along with a caring and supportive environment, the centre will offer exclusive access to Orbit, a pioneering STEM hub.

The first of its kind in Australia, the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) learning hub has been designed to inspire the imagination of children through interactive STEM experiences, mind-blowing displays and educational materials.

Head of operations and culture Jennifer Weston said their crew make their business something special.

"We value our crew and are proud that many of the staff that started with us in 2014 at our first centre in Carlton are still working for us," Ms Weston said.

"We are proud to have some of the top industry professionals at Rise & Shine Kindergarten.

"We offer our crew many perks including a crew lifestyle incentive program, leadership training and development, flexible working environments, conferences and have even included an element dedicated to crew in our Shine Advantage curriculum."

Ms Weston said their unique Shine Advantage Curriculum ensures that children learn holistically through the elements Smart Start, Inspired, Unite, Fit, and Crew.

Their curriculum is based on extensive research in neuroscience and psychology which shows that the first five years of a child's life are a critical period of development.

"This is the time when the brain develops more rapidly than at any other point in life," Ms Weston said.

"This really reinforces what an important job we have in challenging and stimulating children each day while they are in our care."

Rise & Shine Kindergarten offers personalised care for infants through their Care+ approach which focuses on working closely with each family to meet the individual needs of their child in order to maintain their daily routine in an environment where children feel safe and secure.

Additional inclusions at Rise & Shine Kindergarten are a Leading Transition to School, soccer sessions delivered by Soccer de Brazil, Kindy+, an innovative incursion and excursion program, and a private excursion bus.