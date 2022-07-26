Engadine goalkeeper Aimee Hall has been selected in the 28-player Junior Matildas squad and has left to compete at the AFF U18 Women's Championship 2022 in Palembang, Indonesia.
I'm willing to do everything I can,If it needs to be done,im ready to do it.- Aimee Hall
Advertisement
The now 17-year-old began playing soccer when she was five for the Engadine Eagles FC and then progressed through the academy and then onto women's NPL where she has played for Sutherland Shire Football Association, Sydney Uni FC and then FNSW Institute.
Aimee was also selected as a train-on with the Wellington Phoenix W-League side last season but due to FIFA rules relating to U18 players and an international team was unable to sign a contract.
She loves football and hopes to be able to further her playing career next year by including it with an overseas study option.
Aimee currently attends Endeavour Sports HS and is in YR12. She has been selected in the NSW all schools U18 selected team to represent NSW later in the year against all other states of the country.
The Junior Matildas will face Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines in Group B of the tournament which started on July 22.
Speaking the day before she flew out Aimee said it's her first Australian team.
"I'm excited and ready to go," she said
"It's my first overseas trip and mum's coming over later.
"I'm willing to do everything I can. If it needs to be done, I'm ready to do it."
Selection of the squad for this tournament follows four camps over the past six months, involving more than sixty players, with a further six players promoted up and in contention for selection in the CommBank Young Matildas squad for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2022.
Australian coach Rae Dower said they were excited about the opportunity to travel to Indonesia to participate in the AFF U18 Women's Championship, which will be the CommBank Junior Matildas first competitive matches since September 2019.
It also marks the final Australian Women's National Team to re-commence international action.
"As a coaching unit, we're delighted with the depth of talent within this age group. The technical quality and game awareness of the players was of a very high standard, and they've maintained that level when back with their respective clubs, which presented a welcomed headache when selecting the final squad," she said
"This AFF U18 Women's Championship will provide the players with invaluable insight into what to expect in the future when competing and gives all but four players their first experience in travelling overseas, which in itself is a great life lesson."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.