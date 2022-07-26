St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Engadine Goalie in Aussie team

John Veage
By John Veage
July 26 2022 - 12:00am
Team Australia: Engadine 17 yr old Aimee Hall is currently in Indonesia playing in the AFF U18 Women's Championships.

Engadine goalkeeper Aimee Hall has been selected in the 28-player Junior Matildas squad and has left to compete at the AFF U18 Women's Championship 2022 in Palembang, Indonesia.

