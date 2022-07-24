The Dragons should fast forward the resigning of Skipper Ben Hunt who continued his sublime season to carry the Dragons to a 20-6 win over the Sea Eagles in a tough battle at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday night.
It was their 100th game at the Kogarah venue in the year where they are celebrating their centenary, and the Dragons put the understrength Manly side away in the 79th minute of the game with a right-side raid finished off by flyer Mathew Feagai.
By the time 31-year-old Hunt's deal expires at the Dragons, he will have spent six years at the club since being brought in on a mega-contract.The next contract he signs, will likely be his last in the NRL.
In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Hunt said that while he wants to return home to Queensland eventually, he isn't committed to finishing his playing career in the state.
"I'm definitely open to staying at the Dragons beyond next year, and it's bloody exciting seeing all these kids come through," Hunt said.
Hunt was influential in the crucial clash against the Sea Eagles and scored two tries in the first half, running 77 metres and making 13 tackles, while Talatau Amone looked at home in the No. 6 jersey as the pair helped the Dragons' continued push towards a finals return.
Hunt said he was definitely enjoying his football at the moment.
"It was important for us to get the win," Hunt said. "We just want to train hard and come out and get the two points. We have to win pretty much every game ,this win was our first step - Manly were above us."
It could have turned bad for the Red V early on Friday night when Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey left the field in the clash with the Sea Eagles with a suspected medial ligament injury, after falling awkwardly under the weight of two defenders, off a kick-return in the rain.
However, they hope the grade two medial ligament injury will only keep Ramsey sidelined for two weeks.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he was confident going into the game, and they had trained really well and the feel was really good.
"Performance leads to the end result," he said
"I thought we controlled the game pretty well both sides of the ball, particularly in the second half when we had to defend them.
"To keep them to six in the second half, I thought it was a really solid effort. It's a big loss when you lose your fullback, particularly Cody, he's been one of our best.
"It's disappointing for him but we'll just keep our fingers crossed it's hopefully an MCL and not too bad."
The Dragons face a tough match this week, taking on the second-placed Cowboys back at Netstrata Jubilee.
Griffin will be hoping history doesn't repeat, with the Cowboys beating his side 31-12 when they last met.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
