Kogarah win vital for Red V

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:01am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Three pointer: Mathew Feagai,Jack Bird and Zac Lomax celebrate putting the Manly-Warringah side away in the 79th minute. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons should fast forward the resigning of Skipper Ben Hunt who continued his sublime season to carry the Dragons to a 20-6 win over the Sea Eagles in a tough battle at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday night.

