Its not just Rugby League players who rise through the ranks to become professionals,17-year-old Joshua Blackman has just been selected to referee the National U12 Rugby League titles in Wollongong this week.
Blackman, who attends Lucas Heights Community School, was chosen as one of four refs after he worked on the NSW regional championships at Kiama recently.
Joshua said he wanted to continue his refereeing as a career and he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"I started refereeing in 2020 in the local junior league and now need to try to qualify to control junior rep teams - then hopefully make my way up the ladder."
Joshua, who played league from u6 - u16's, said he grew up watching his dad Drew referee and thought he could give it a go.
The most recent Sutherland Shire referee to make the big stage was Cameron Paddy who became NRL Referee #161 who made his NRL debut as a touch judge in round ten this year.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
