Menai whistle blower aims up

John Veage
By John Veage
July 25 2022 - 11:30pm
Fine Line: Joshua Blackman working the sidelines

Its not just Rugby League players who rise through the ranks to become professionals,17-year-old Joshua Blackman has just been selected to referee the National U12 Rugby League titles in Wollongong this week.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

