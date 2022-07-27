St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire joins other councils in battle over Rural Fire Service assets

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:58am, first published July 27 2022 - 9:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS vehicles on standby during a bushfire in the Menai area.

Sutherland Shire has joined other councils in defying a state government direction to record Rural Fire Service vehicles and equipment as council assets, which would mean having to absorb all depreciation costs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.