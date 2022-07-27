Sutherland Shire has joined other councils in defying a state government direction to record Rural Fire Service vehicles and equipment as council assets, which would mean having to absorb all depreciation costs.
The council voted unanimously on Monday night not to carry out RFS assets stocktakes on behalf of the government or record them in its financial statements.
Doing so would have a serious impact on council finances, the meeting heard.
In a mayoral minute, Cr Carmelo Pesce said the council remained committed to, and in strong support of local RFS brigades, and acknowledged the valuable contribution of volunteer and staff members of the RFS.
"This matter relates solely to issues of accounting treatment," he said.
Cr Pesce said an Auditor-General's Report on Local Government, which was released on June 22, "brought a long-standing dispute over the accounting treatment of the Red Fleet to a head".
The report had reaffirmed that RFS assets were the "property" of councils and must be recorded in council's financial statements, with councils required to therefore absorb all depreciation costs.
Cr Pesce said this finding was "despite councils clearly not having any management or control of these assets".
"Councils across the State and Local Government NSW (LGNSW) refute this determination," he said.
"Councils do not have any say in the acquisition, deployment, or disposal of these assets."
Cr Pesce said many other councils were also refusing to comply with the Auditor General's instructions.
"LGNSW is encouraging councils to continue resisting pressure from the Audit Office and make their own determinations, notwithstanding overtures by the Audit Office that ongoing non-compliance with the Auditor General's instructions may result in future qualified financial reports," he said.
Cr Pesce said the latest Audit Report has made "further impositions", including warning that if the council did not recognise the assets, it would be found non-compliant and would have a high risk finding reported.
The motion passed by the council reaffirmed support of and commitment to local RFS brigades, while agreeing to write to shire MPs and government ministers setting out the council's position.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
