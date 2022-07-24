With all the rain that has been falling, any dry spot is gold, as a seal showed at Woronora today.
Woronora Bush Fire Brigade found the seal curled up underneath their fire-fighting boat on Sunday morning.
The volunteers gave their unexpected visitor the "seal of approval" in a Facebook post.
"We had an unexpected visitor at our station this morning with a young seal deciding to make our floating station its temporary home," the post said
"ORRCA are inspecting our newest member to ensure they are safe and well."
ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) RRCA is the only licensed volunteer rescue group in NSW under NPWS who are allowed to rescue whales, dolphins, seals and dugongs.
