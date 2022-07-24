St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photos | Seal finds nice dry spot for a snooze at Woronora

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 24 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
With all the rain that has been falling, any dry spot is gold, as a seal showed at Woronora today.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

