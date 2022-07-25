In the end it wasn't good enough, but the Sharks did aim up at the defending premiers, who eventually repelled their physical challenge to take a 20-10 win at Penrith on Saturday night - the Panthers have now won five of their past six games against the Sharks.
It was a spirited start from the Sharks and when they went out to a 10-0 lead it signalled the first time all season that Penrith had been behind by double figures.
But the cream was always going to rise and after being behind early, the Panthers slowly worked their way back into the game and had the class to grind out their 17th victory of the season.
Defense wins games and there was a lot to like in the Sharks team with Blayke Brailey racking up 59 tackles in another tireless defensive effort. He was well supported by Cameron McInnes (44 tackles), Briton Nikora (43) and Dale Finucane (40).
The second half cost them, with the game in the balance a dropped ball handed the Panthers their chance and Luai powered over from close range to make it 18-10.
Cleary converted and the premiers turned a 10-point deficit into a 10-point win over one of the legitimate challengers.
In some bad news Sharks, forward Dale Finucane is facing a two to three match ban after being charged for dangerous contact on Panther Stephen Crichton.
Finucane collided with Crichton in the 72nd minute, leaving him with a laceration to his ear that required plastic surgery overnight - he has now elected to plead his case before the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he loved the effort and the spirit in which they played.
"We were in the contest, and we ticked a lot of boxes in that regard but we knew if we were going to get something out of tonight we were going to have to execute, so I'm just a little bit disappointed about that.
"We executed poorly in the second half and allowed a quality team to control the field position and they don't go away. I just don't think we mounted enough pressure."
The Sharks are now at home to the Rabbits on the Saturday 5.30pm game. With the Sharks in third and the Rabbits in sixth, this match will have a big bearing on the race for the finals.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
