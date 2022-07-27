At only 12 years of age, Kiani Johnson is about to take the modelling arena by storm.
The student from OLMC Burraneer has been selected to go to New York to showcase top gown designers.
Advertisement
Kiani, of Woolooware, is among 20 girls who will venture to the Big Apple for Belle Le Chic, and her first global gig could kickstart a very early career.
When she's not competing for Wanda Surf Club - and getting a NSW gold medal in swimming, Kiana is also a ballgirl for Southern Districts Rugby Club.
She has been on magazine covers and has been recently filming a drama series. Her socials are also booming, with more than 18,000 followers on Instagram.
Off the field, it's all about strutting and posing - but it's also helping to build her confidence, her mother, Kim said.
"She is a very busy girl, but the best of all is Kiani is a very kind girl who will always help others," Mrs Johnson said.
In the US she will feature on billboards in Time Square, and will visit Hawaii for a campaign shoot.
"To see my photos up on the billboards and to walk the runway in amazing clothes will be exciting," Kiani said.
"It's fun to wear different brands and I get to hang out with my model friends."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.