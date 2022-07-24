Rockdale Ilinden secured a vital three points with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sydney FC at Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday evening.
With everything to play for, Rockdale, who is sitting just outside the final bound top five did what they had to, to set up a massive last game of the season this week.
Alec Urosevski opened the scoring for Rockdale, but Sydney FC hit back through Nathan Grimaldi before substitute Jamie Percevski powered home a header to lock up the much needed win.
Rockdale had the goal advantage at the break but Sydney FC weathered the storm, equalising from a corner - it was Rockdale substitute Percevski who restored the home side's lead heading home Ilinden's winning goal.
Rockdale coach Steve Zoric had nothing but praise for his team.
"It was a character-building match for us," he said.
"We played well in patches but so did Sydney FC.
"They really brought the game to us and we had to deal with that, and their pace in behind, and battle hard to get the points.
"We cleared off the line when they could have buried it. Transitional play was quick and direct. They are a very tough side to beat.
"In the end we showed a lot of desperation today plus character and work ethic and I couldn't be prouder of their efforts on the pitch today."
Rockdale sitting in sixth now, has one more chance to try and climb into the all important top five with their last game of the regular season against third placed Manly United.
Three points and a couple of results going there way will see them playing finals football-but they must win.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
