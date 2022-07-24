The national awareness campaign 'Play in Purple' for pancreatic cancer, is supported by many football clubs, turning local football fields purple on the weekends of July 23/24 and 30/31.
Play in Purple is in its 8th year and continues to grow, being embraced by players from all codes, ages and geographies, all playing passionately in purple socks to raise critical awareness for pancreatic cancer.
St George City participated in Play in Purple,with all their SAP teams within the club wearing their purple socks at Penshurst Park.
Denis Coso said he was having a chat with two fathers (Dennis and Elvis) whilst their kids were training and decided to help the cause.
"After talking to a few others we realised that pancreatic cancer had affected quite a few families including my own.
"The day was a great success with parents making purple cupcakes, jelly cups and lots of other delicious purple desert. We also raised additional fund to donate to PanKind," Denis said
