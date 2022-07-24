St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George City bring awareness to Pancreatic Cancer

John Veage
John Veage
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:03am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:30pm
Socks: Jakob Antonios and Aidan Coso play in purple.Picture Chris Lane

The national awareness campaign 'Play in Purple' for pancreatic cancer, is supported by many football clubs, turning local football fields purple on the weekends of July 23/24 and 30/31.

