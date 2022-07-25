St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

North Cronulla SLSC take on Australia's best

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:55am, first published 12:00am
Hang on: The North Cronulla IRB team competing at the 2022 Australian IRB Championships at Mollymook on the weekend. Picture Harvie Allison

In another sign of the power of Queensland Surf Life Saving, Gold Coast clubs have won all categories of the 2022 Australian IRB Championships held at Mollymook over the weekend.

