In another sign of the power of Queensland Surf Life Saving, Gold Coast clubs have won all categories of the 2022 Australian IRB Championships held at Mollymook over the weekend.
Kurrawa SLSC took out the Open competition, Broadbeach SLSC the Masters, and Miami Beach SLSC the U23 event.
Advertisement
Kurrawa SLSC (46 points) won three gold medals (Female Mass Rescue, Female Surf Rescue and Male Teams Rescue) and five overall to win the open competition convincingly ahead of Kirra SLSC (29) and Miami SLSC (18).
In the Interstate competition, it was also a maroon victory with Queensland claiming the title for the 12th consecutive year ahead of Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia.
Queensland (51points) won five of the races (Male and Female Rescue, Female Mass Rescue, Female Rescue and IRB Relay) in the state-based competition finishing in front of Victoria (49) by two points with New South Wales (48) a further point behind in third, with Western Australia (28) finishing fourth.
The 2022 IRB Championships overall saw 240 events take place over four-days of racing involving 32 Clubs from across four states.
The North Cronulla team, who finished fourth in the recent NSW Titles, made the final in the Open Female Mass Rescue, but was one of four teams disqualified.
Their U23 Males made it to the semi finals of the Teams Rescue before also being disqualified and the U23 Women's team also made the semi finals in the teams rescue.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.