Children dug deep on their school grounds ahead of National Tree Day this week, and their outdoor lesson was a step in the right direction for sustainable futures.
Lugarno Public School held its Schools Tree Day on July 29 - in the lead-up to Planet Ark's National Tree Day on July 31.
Advertisement
In conjunction with the P&C, the school invited volunteers to help plant more than 250 seedlings.
Pupils also later formed the shape of a tree, marking their commitment to proactively 'greening up' their school surrounds.
Established in 1996, National Tree Day is Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event.
The event encourages all Australians to engage in environmental activities and preserve the beauty of the landscape.
There are more than 300 parks, bushland, reserves and wetlands surrounding the Georges River area.
The council is also hosting a free plant giveaway on National Tree Day, to celebrate and help educate the community about the importance of restoring the plants and trees within the local government area.
From 9am-2pm on July 31, people will have the chance to learn how to plant specific species to maintain valuable vegetation and will also take home a native species for their garden.
All equipment will be provided but participants will need to bring their water bottle and hat on the day.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.