Melodies will rise and tunes will play once again in harmony for the 30th anniversary of De La Salle Catholic College's school band.
Students from the all boys' school at Caringbah are polishing their instruments and putting the final practicing notes on their upcoming performance on August 4.
Advertisement
College band teacher, Cathy Moran, says this year marks a significant year on the school's musical calendar.
"We have up to 40 ex-students who are coming back to play with our band. They are very successful musicians who have gone onto compositional careers, or have put albums out, formed bands or become soloists," she said.
Former students of the college's band include opera singer Mark Vincent, and Justin Hitchcock, who has recently been performing on a cruise ship in Canada.
Mrs Moran has been at the college since the beginning of the formation of the band 30 years ago.
She said ex-principal, Dennis O'Brien' launched the idea of starting a school band with the aim of expanding learning experiences from 'traditional' male focused areas, including sport.
"He wanted to encourage more performing arts," she said. "It was his vision for boys education.
"All our principals have always been conscious of making sure we keep the creative and performing arts - a great music, drama and art program, which is really a major thing in our school. Often a boys' school can become not that."
It is clear the band hasn't had any problems in attracting students to the stage.
"Every year we have lots of students in the band - we start them in year 7 because we have a strong beginner program," Mrs Moran said.
"Over the 30 years we have had over 600 students through."
On the back of COVID-19 restrictions, which banned school group performances, now is the time to shine again, she said.
"During COVID-19 we tried to keep things going on Zoom but our bigger groups were affected," she said. "Our Year 9 students are yet to go on a band tour. But we're trying to build it back up because there's lots of enthusiasm there."
The college band's 30th anniversary concert is free and begins at 7.30pm in the school hall.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.