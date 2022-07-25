Three leaders of their fields from Sutherland Shire are finalists in the 2022 Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards (RIWA).
Announced at Parliament House Sydney, the women were among 16 in NSW recognised.
Engadine's Susie Corby receives the accolade for her work in health, Kirrawee's Danielle Lucas for her work in the 'urban' category, and Sutherland's Bronte Hendricks is a Young Inspirational Woman finalist.
Ms Corby is a clinical nurse specialist and has a Master of Nursing degree. She has volunteered for the Rural Fire Service at Engadine in many roles, including as vice-president.
She has worked with the elderly and vulnerable members of the community and has supported charities including The Smith Family, The Heart Foundation, The Stroke Foundation, Parkinson's Australia and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.
As a firefighter, she has also provided flood assistance in Port Macquarie, South Windsor and Kurnell.
Her awards have included the NSW Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation and the Commissioner's Unit Citation.
Danielle Lucas is the founder and director of non-profit organisation, Care 4 Kids. Inspired by her experiences, she established the organisation to support other families by providing care packs for children affected by domestic violence.
About 9500 care packs containing colouring items, bubbles, stickers and lollipops have been distributed through police stations across NSW, ACT and the Northern Territory, and also NSW Department of Communities & Justice.
Bronte Hendricks, who has a Bachelor of Inclusive Education and Disability Studies, started her career as a disability support worker. But after two years she joined a partner in founding 'Stellar Experiences' to create an environment where people living with disabilities were not only valued but were encouraged to push themselves to their full potential.
Her clients participate in competitive sports, skiing, music, international travel and skydiving festivals.
NSW Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, says the awards celebrate their outstanding commitment, sacrifice and passion.
"As a community it is so important we take the time to thank and acknowledge our volunteers," she said.
The awards ceremony is on September 11.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
