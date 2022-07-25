St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire finalists in 2022 Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards (RIWA)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supporting vulnerable children: Danielle Lucas of Care 4 Kids is one of 16 NSW finalists in Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards.

Three leaders of their fields from Sutherland Shire are finalists in the 2022 Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards (RIWA).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.