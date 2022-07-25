St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Little lifesavers learn vital skills at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Riverwood with St John Ambulance

By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 25 2022 - 4:36am, first published 3:40am
Life skills: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Riverwood was chosen to be part of a NSW trial that teaches children crucial first aid skills.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School at Riverwood is the first school in NSW to launch the trial of a new online program that will hopefully help to save lives.

