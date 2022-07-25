St Joseph's Catholic Primary School at Riverwood is the first school in NSW to launch the trial of a new online program that will hopefully help to save lives.
The school has been testing St John Ambulance's Little First Aiders Program.
Kindergarten to Year 6 - more than 480 pupils - participated in the pilot. They were taught things like how to call an ambulance - even when a smart phone is locked - identifying the emergency button, treat a burn, or help someone who is having an asthma attack.
Following success of the 'First Aid in Schools' (FAIS) program, St John Ambulance NSW launched this new initiative in June this year. Face-to-face delivery of the FAIS program was paused because of COVID-19.
Children use videos, games and interactive activities to learn vital skills that could come in handy at home.
St John Ambulance Chief Executive, Sarah Lance, says children are "never too young" to learn how to save a life.
"It has taught children first-hand the importance of stepping up and helping others when they can," she said. "We hope it'll play a fundamental role in empowering children to be safer, stronger and more resilient.
"This program will allow us to reach more students, near and far, than ever before and we have no doubt that this program will have a significant impact."
The program caters to Stage one to three and was funded by IMB Community Foundation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
