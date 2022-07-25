Children are being placed in danger when school buses navigate a damaged section of road in Royal National Park, a Bundeena resident claims.
Lady Wakehurst Drive, near National Falls, has been reduced to one lane for traffic in both directions following a landslip during torrential downpours in March.
Trailer-mounted traffic lights allow vehicles to take turns using the one lane.
The resident said there was a deep and steep gully next to the road and this presented a danger to school buses travelling the route when Audley Weir was closed.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans advised the resident pothole repairs to the road surface had been carried out in the last week.
"The detailed design for the slope remediation works is still being finalised," Mr Evans said.
A Transport for NSW spokesman said it was "doing everything within its power to restore full access to roads across Sydney that have been damaged by the unprecedented wet weather experienced over the past 18 months".
"The impact has been particularly severe over the past four months and the roads within the Royal National Park are especially vulnerable, as the sloping and heavily vegetated land surrounding them makes water management very difficult during extreme weather events," the spokesman said.
"These circumstances also make repairs complex and challenging, with extensive planning required to ensure safety, but this work will be carried out as soon as possible.
"Due to the size of the recent landslips, temporary closures are required.
"Transport for NSW prioritises the safety of all road users."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
