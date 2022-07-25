Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River community making a positive change on National Tree Day

This National Tree Day, on Sunday, 31 July 2022, I call on the community to make positive difference to the environment.
Established in 1996, National Tree Day is now Australia's largest community tree- planting and nature care event. The event encourages all Australians to engage in environmental activities and preserve our beautiful landscape.
There are over 300 parks, bushland, reserves and wetlands surrounding the Georges River area so, we all have a part to play in conserving and protecting our environment.
Trees act as a home or shelter to many native wildlife animals and by helping plant new trees on National Tree Day, we are making a positive impact to the local flora and fauna in our precious environment.
Council is hosting a plant giveaway on National Tree Day, to celebrate and help educate our wider community about the importance of restoring the plants and trees within our local government area.
I encourage community members of all ages to participate in Council's National Tree Day and Plant Giveaway event, held on Sunday, 31 July from 9am to 2pm. The event is free however bookings are required.
Locals will have the chance to learn how to plant specific species to maintain valuable vegetation and will also take home a native species for their own garden. All equipment will be provided however participants will need to bring their own water bottle and hat on the day.
Bookings are essential and can be made via the What's On page on Council's website: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/whats-on
