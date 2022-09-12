St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Swans Shire athletes to learn the game

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:52am, first published 2:30am
Tiarne Cavanagh

It's been a hard but not unexpected start for the inaugural Sydney Swans AFLW squad-sitting at three losses after the first Sydney Swans GWS Giants AFLW Sydney Derby on Saturday.

