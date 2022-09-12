It's been a hard but not unexpected start for the inaugural Sydney Swans AFLW squad-sitting at three losses after the first Sydney Swans GWS Giants AFLW Sydney Derby on Saturday.
The Sydney Swans entered the AFLW competition in 2022 as one of the four new teams to enter, completing the national 18-team competition and have two Sutherland Shire athletes in their roster.
After losses in their first two games they had to start strong in their Round 3 match against the Giants at home but were overrun, going down 18-65 in a tough result for the young team.
Former rugby player Tiarne Cavanagh (24) from Burraneer was signed as the Swans' 25th player.
Cavanagh was signed as a cross-code rookie, with a background in rugby and her athleticism is what drew the Swans to her, running an elite time in her Yo Yo endurance test.
Coach Scott Gowans said coming from a rugby background she still needs to learn the game.
"We believe she has great foundations in her athleticism and skill to be a successful AFLW player - it's easier to develop skill than it is to develop athleticism.
"I believe Tiarne will be more of a midfielder-wing type of player. In her training, she puts the ball under the arm and just goes. She's an athlete who breaks lines incredibly well and takes the game on really hard."
Caringbah 20 year old Kiara Beesley had honed her skills in the QBE Sydney Swans Academy and plays for the Southern Power in the AFL Sydney competition,
"Kiara's time in the QBE Sydney Swans Academy has given her a great understanding of the kind of hard work that it takes to become a professional AFLW player," Swans General Manager of AFLW Kate Mahony said.
"Physically Kiara's attributes speak for themselves having set multiple draft combine records. We're looking forward to watching her develop."
540 women players are now part of the AFLW - with all 18 clubs involved.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.