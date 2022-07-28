St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gymea Bay Aged Care resident celebrates turning 100

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The big three digits: Angela Marinaro with Gymea Bay Aged Care staff Jessica Truscott and Rachel Dato at the 100th birthday party. Picture: Chris Lane

It is a remarkable feat to blow out 100 candles on a cake, but perhaps just as astonishing, is that the birthday girl had quite the interesting past.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.