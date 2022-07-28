It is a remarkable feat to blow out 100 candles on a cake, but perhaps just as astonishing, is that the birthday girl had quite the interesting past.
Migrating from Trieste, Italy, with her husband in the 1950s, Angela Marinaro was a lab technician and concert pianist.
But once she got married, duties of home life took over and she devoted herself to keeping house and raising the couple's only child, Frank.
"She worked for an oil company, and still enjoys listening to classical music," Mr Marinaro of Sutherland said.
"As far as physical health is concerned she is as well as can be expected. Unfortunately she suffers from dementia, which is progressively becoming worse. But for 100 years of age she is doing quite well."
Gymea Bay Aged Care, where Mrs Marinaro has been living for six years, held a party for the guest of honour on July 28. The centenarian was treated to a live music performance.
Her son says "genetics" is probably the most likely reason she lives such a long life.
"Apart from that she is always trying to find the good in every situation and be as happy as possible, regardless of the circumstances," he said.
"She has a photo album and she goes through all the photos of the past, of family and friends."
"She also definitely enjoys coffee."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
